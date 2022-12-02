Home for the (historic) holidays at Lockwood-Mathews Mansion Museum

The Lockwood-Mathews Mansion Museum will feature a “Holiday Open House” with Santa Claus and a special musical performance from Music Theatre of Connecticut’s School of Performing Arts on Sunday, Dec. 4, from noon to 4 p.m.

Visitors will also have an opportunity to view the exhibition, “A Holiday Wonderland at the Mansion,” take selfies or memorable family portraits and enjoy the enchantment of the museum’s holiday displays. During the event, the Mansion’s Café will be open to visitors and offer complimentary refreshments courtesy of Stew Leonard’s.

Curated by museum consultant Stacey Danielson with the assistance of trustees Mimi Findlay and Paul Veeder and the LMMM Curatorial Committee, the exhibit seeks to capture the magic of the holiday season with historic-era tree displays, a winter wonderland featuring a 19th-century skating scene, a holiday dinner party, period gowns and more.

Nominated this year for the third time by USA Today as one of the “10Best Holiday Historic Home Tours in the U.S.,” the museum juxtaposes treasured Victorian holiday traditions with 21st-century Christmas trees and seasonal displays by interior designers Victoria Vandamm of Vandamm Interiors and Marcia Taylor Reid of Taylor Reid Design LLC and floral designer Danna DiElsi of The Silk Touch.

Open House tickets are $5 here.