Here comes the bride, courtesy of Katherine Tash

One of the biggest trends in the job market is “designing women” – women entrepreneurs creating jewelry, fashion, interiors and houses. We’ll have more on this in our upcoming, occasional “Designing Women” series. But for now, with New York Bridal Fashion Week 2022 in the books, bridal designer Katherine Tash has launched a ready-to-wear collection on a new e-commerce platform. The collection features 12 mini dresses, midi dresses and separates for any occasion during a bridal weekend and beyond.

Pieces are available in sizes 0 to 18 at https://www.katherinetash.com.