Here come the brides

As Naomi Biden – granddaughter and step-granddaughter of President Joe Biden and Jill Biden, Ph.D., respectively – and Peter Neal wed on the South Lawn of the White House on the morning of Nov. 19, two New York brands with strong ties to Westchester and Fairfield counties were distinctly represented. Both the bride and the groom wore Ralph Lauren, accented with Tiffany & Co. wedding bands and other jewelry.

Biden and Neal exchanged vows with a Tiffany diamond wedding band in platinum (for her) and a Tiffany essential band double milgrain ring in platinum with a diamond (for him). She wore Tiffany Victoria earrings in platinum with South Sea pearls and diamonds, while he sported a Tiffany Schlumberger single daisy brooch in platinum and yellow gold with diamonds as a boutonniere. (The bridesmaids accented their dresses with Tiffany earrings and bangles.)

With a bodice of Chantilly lace that, the Lauren brand said, included “hand-placed organza petals… cascading into the skirt,” Biden’s wedding gown evoked both that of the late Princess of Monaco, Grace Kelly, and that of Catherine, Princess of Wales. The gown offered a sharp contrast to the silvery, beaded Elie Saab creation that Tiffany Trump wore for her nuptials at Mar a Lago in Palm Beach the weekend before.

Still, it was clear that both brides carried off their looks and their big days in stunning fashion.