‘Hedge’ fun

(Editor’s note: While the pro tennis season concluded recently with Novak Djokovic beating Caspar Ruud to take the ATP Finals in Turin, Italy, and a record $4.74 million payday, it’s always court time for those heading to warmer climes for the holidays or to indoor sports complexes here. And there’s no reason not to do so stylishly. Senior travel and beauty writer Debbi K. Kickham files this report: )

Have you ever worn athletic attire and wished it could be classier and more elegant? I sure have, because I live in sportswear.

That’s why I’m so glad I discovered Hedge. This luxury line of athletic attire is made to be “classic, elegant, demure and flattering,” said Meagan Ouderkirk, who co-founded the Manhattan- and Hamptons-based company with Antonia DiPaolo in 2015 after years of playing tennis and realizing that clothing on the sports market was tight and techy.

“We set out to make longer skirts and demure items for tennis and golf,” Ouderkirk told me.

The best seller is the $245 Dune Dress – made of stretch fabric with white accents and a Peter Pan collar. It’s conservative enough to conform to golf-course attire regulations and swanky enough for a cocktail party. Just complement it with a sleek pair of heels. (I plan to wear mine to my next event on a cruise ship.) Even the Hedge label is an instant classic.

Another popular item is the Sable polo, which also features an hourglass silhouette and longer sleeves. Added Ouderkirk, “It hugs the flabby part of your arms.” Pair it with the stretchy Donna blazer, which won’t stiffen when you wear it.

Why the name “Hedge”? Ouderkirk said she was inspired by the walls of green privet hedges that are ubiquitous in the Hamptons, indicating “privacy, exclusivity and luxury.”

Coming soon – more striking dresses, a golf skirt, a flirty skort (skirt-shorts combo) and a ribbed tank. You’ll find them at the Darien Sports Shop and the New Canaan Country Club as well as on the Hedge website.

I find that when I wear beautiful clothes, it is the reward for all my dieting and exercising. Let these gorgeous garments motivate you.

For more about my Wanderlust and Wellness travels, including my participation in the Sports Illustrated 2023 Swimwear Competition, follow me on Instagram at @DebbiKickham.