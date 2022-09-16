Have your cup of Joe (Coffee) at the Stella

Joe Coffee Co. recently had its grand opening in the lobby of Stella, the new residential tower at 10 LeCount Place in New Rochelle.

Joe Coffee operates 24 cafés in Manhattan, Brooklyn and Queens, with this being its first foray into Westchester County. The New Rochelle location will be more of an all-day café and will begin the Joe Coffee transition to a slightly more suburban environment. Founder Jonathan Rubinstein says the new Stella, created by LMXD and Wilder Balter Partners Inc., provides the perfect mix of spectacular architecture, the Joe Coffee aesthetic and an ideal location as it’s in downtown New Rochelle, just off Main Street, a five-minute walk from the Metro-North train station.