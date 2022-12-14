Have a Clarins Christmas

Add a great skincare line to your Christmas holiday with this take on the Advent calendar from Clarins, the French company whose best-selling Double Serum is like an instant face lift. (Not to mention its Eye Contour Gel, great for dark circles around the eyes.)

The 24-day calendar ($96.80) features miniature sizes of products like these, which use 208 natural plant extracts in their formulas. Indeed, Clarins said it will always choose a natural ingredient over a chemical one, if it delivers the same effectiveness.

The company’s love of the natural world extends to biodiversity conservation, which is one of its areas of concentration, along with wellness and children’s nutrition and education.

So you can look good, feel good and do good all at once.

