Harvest Moon Farm and Orchard lights up North Salem

One of our favorite places to stop on the way to the horse shows at Old Salem Farm in North Salem is Harvest Moon Farm and Orchard. It has a lovely country store, perfect for a quick cup of coffee and an apple cider donut or to pick up plants and home goods.

But now that apple-picking season is over, the place has transformed itself into the annual, expanded “Lumagica” – one of 30 “Lumagica” parks around the world.

The natural landscape of the orchard is a canvas for design and creative, immersive storytelling filled with more than 750,000 lights, whimsical creatures and many surprises. The more-than-half-mile trail will take visitors on a journey through six spaces – “Sparkling Light,” “Into the Wonderland,” “Magical Trees,” “A Great Celebration,” “Treats and Sweets” and “Beyond the Forest.”

During the “Lumagica” experience, guests can enjoy enormous, illuminated displays, including a 20-foot-tall reindeer and a soaring parrot offering photo ops as attendees wind their way through light tunnels, all timed to a musical performance. To get into the spirit of the holidays, visitors can grab a warm drink and an illuminated wand on their way in to begin the trail. At the end of the trail, participants will be greeted by fire pits as well as hot food, cider donuts and seasonal drinks available for purchase.

“Lumagica” runs from 4 to 9 p.m. through Dec. 30 at 130 Hardscrabble Road. The walk-through experience takes 45 minutes to an hour. Tickets are free for children age 2 and under and range from $28 and up depending upon the date and time selected. Parking is free. To purchase tickets, click here.