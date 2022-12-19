For holiday shoppers, hosts and businesses alike, this is crunch time as a trio of festivals that celebrate light in a season of darkness converge.

Hanukkah has led things off, beginning as it did at sundown on Sunday, Dec. 18, and continuing through Dec. 26. (In the meantime, we’ll have Christmas on Dec. 25 and Kwanzaa beginning on Dec. 26 and running through New Year’s Day, Jan. 1.)

Staying with Hanukkah in this item, we thought you’d like to know that Current Home in the Golden Horseshoe Shopping Center in Scarsdale has a Hanukkah Shop for all your needs, from pale-blue stemware and candleholders to blue and white beaded placemats to napkins clasped in a fan shape by blue napkin rings – and, of course, both traditional and modern menorahs.

In Manhattan for the holidays? Current Home also has a store on Lexington Avenue at 81st Street.

The Westfair staff wishes you a Happy Hanukkah