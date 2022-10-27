Happy Halloween from Goosefeather

Just in time for All Hallows Eve, or Halloween as it is popularly known, Goosefeather at The Tarrytown House Estate in Tarrytown is hosting its annual fall fest from noon to 3 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 30. There’s a menu for the kiddies and one for adults, a costume parade with prizes, a bounce house, balloon twister, lawn games, photo ops and complimentary popcorn, cotton candy and cider. (There’s also hot chocolate as well as spiked cider, wine and beer.) Admission is $10 for adults. Children are admitted free. (Menu food is separate.)

Guests will get a refund should the event be cancelled due to rain. So far, the forecast is for morning showers only, so get thee to it here.