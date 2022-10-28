Greenwich Historical Society celebrates John Henry Twachtman

Marking its 90th anniversary, the Greenwich Historical Society presents “Life and Art: The Greenwich Paintings of John Henry Twachtman” through Jan. 22. The paintings offer a window into the life of a member of the Cos Cob Art Colony of American Impressionists, who summered at the historical society’s Bush-Holley House. In Twachtman’s case, Greenwich was more than a summer retreat. In 1890, he bought a farm in the town, depicting the farm and its gardens in all seasons, often with fellow Connecticut artist J. Alden Weir, and teaching as well until his death while visiting Gloucester, Massachusetts, at age 49.

As Susan G. Larkin wrote in her lovely book “The Cos Cob Art Colony” (Yale University Press, 2001), “Twachtman’s temperament – by turns gregarious and introspective, restless and serene –was a major factor in preventing the Cos Cob Art Colony from becoming a backwater of nostalgic complacency. Ironically, his lack of commercial success contributed to his artistic independence, freeing him from the temptation of producing salable pictures according to a proven formula. His art, conversation and teaching fueled the creative fires of his friends and students in Cos Cob.”