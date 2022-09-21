Greenburgh honors André Leon Talley

Westchester-based event planner Tricia Fraser has let us know that at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 21, luminaries from the world of politics and fashion will gather as the town of Greenburgh renames the intersection of Worthington and Saw Mill River roads “André Leon Talley Way” after the longtime resident and larger-than-life fashionisto and Vogue editor.

The unveiling will be followed by a private reception at City Limits Diner in White Plains, where Talley would hold forth like a latter-day Lorenzo de’ Medici.

Bravo, André and Greenburgh.