Goosefeather serves up its take on the boulevardier

Goosefeather at The Tarrytown Estate in Tarrytown has answered Westfair’s recipe request with its take on the boulevardier, itself a bourbon iteration on the negroni made of whiskey (instead of gin), sweet vermouth and Campari. The boulevardier is attributed to Erskine Gwynne, an American writer who founded the monthly magazine Boulevardier in Paris, where it appeared from 1927 to ’32:

Ingredients:

1.5 ounces Akashi

.75 ounce Cappelletti

.5 ounce Cocchi Teatro

.25 ounce Cynar

Directions:

In a rocks glass, combine all ingredients and stir together with ice. Garnish with an orange twist and serve.