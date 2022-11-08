Going to bat for kids at risk

Former New York Yankees’ manager/Harrison resident Joe Torre and wife Ali will commemorate the 20th anniversary of the Joe Torre Safe At Home Foundation at its annual gala on Thursday, Nov. 10 at Gotham Hall in Manhattan. Sports broadcasters Bob Costas, Michael Kay and Lesley Visser, publicist Dann Florek, Racing Hall of Fame jockey Angel Cordero Jr. as well as baseball stars John Franco, Jim Leyritz, Hideki Matsui and Don Mattingly are among those who will step up to the plate for the nonprofit, which provides healing, hope and empowerment to young people affected by violence, abuse and trauma.

Safe at Home will honor Troy Vincent Sr., the NFL’s executive vice president of football. for his work as a national leader and advocate against domestic violence, sexual assault and child abuse.

The foundation will also recognize 20th anniversary Hall of Fame inductees Bank of America, Joe and Rita Cohen, Major League Baseball and the law firm of Weil, Gotshal & Manges for their ongoing commitment to Safe of Home.

Since its founding, Safe At Home has reached more than 140,000 students through Margaret’s Place, named for Torre’s mother, herself a victim of domestic abuse. This signature program provides participating schools with a safe room staffed by a full-time, master’s-level therapist, who in turn offers individual and group counseling sessions and violence-prevention education; leads schoolwide anti-violence campaigns to help students become advocates against violence; and holds workshops for school staff and administration to build a secure school environment and for parents to make homes and communities stronger.

There are 19 active Margaret’s Place programs in three states – New York, California and Ohio, as well as two international locations in Tahiti. Together, Margaret’s Place reaches nearly 20,000 students each year.

For more, visit joetorre.org. And for more on the gala, click here.