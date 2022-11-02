Getting a charge out of CT Electric Car

If Connecticut residents felt a surge of energy emanating from Newington Oct. 22, it was due to the excitement of CT Electric Car Charging Systems’ 10th anniversary celebration, which attracted the state’s top government officials, electric vehicle (EV) manufacturers, business leaders and countless members of the Greater Hartford community. The second-generation, family-owned company has given Connecticut’s EV industry a sustained jolt since 2012, having installed hundreds of sophisticated EV charging systems for home and business owners, municipalities and state agencies.

“We could not be happier with the impressive turnout for our milestone event,” Ed Ingalls, founder of CT Electric Car Charging Systems, said in a statement. “It’s very obvious that the EV infrastructure we started building 10 years ago will continue to get stronger and more expansive with the support of our trusted officials and green-conscious customers.”

“For the last several years, Connecticut has been declared a ‘range confident’ state because of the large network of more than 360 publicly accessible electric vehicle charging stations statewide that make charging an electric vehicle easy and reliable, and this number continues to grow,” said Gov. Ned Lamont. “Electric vehicles are an important component of our overall goal of reducing emissions and improving air quality, while at the same time supporting new jobs in the green economy.”

Besides installing Connecticut’s first EV charging system at Blue Back Square in 2012, CT Electric Car Charging Systems has high-profile locations at the state’s Department of Transportation, the University of Connecticut at Storrs, Whole Foods and Bishop’s Corner, as well as multiple municipalities, state agencies, colleges and universities and police departments. The company is also qualified to install and wire Tesla Motor Cars’ charging system and its electricians are licensed contractors by the state’s Department of Consumer Protection.

“Connecticut is a proven leader in clean energy technology, due in part to our impressive rollout of EV charging infrastructure. I am honored to celebrate the 10th anniversary of CT Electric Car – the first to bring EV charging systems to Connecticut and a continued leader in establishing EV infrastructure across the state,” added Sen. Richard Blumenthal. “Earlier this year, Congress passed a historic and transformative investment in clean energy through the Inflation Reduction Act, which will provide billions in direct consumer rebates and tax credits for consumers who purchase electric vehicles. I am proud to support these critical investments and will continue to call for legislative action to support clean energy businesses like CT Electric Car.”

