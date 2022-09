Odete DaSilva, owner of Artistex Salon & Spa in Westport, will style hair for Milan and Paris Fashion Weeks (Sept. 20-26 and Sept. 26-Oct. 4 respectively). DaSilva, key lead hairstylist for NYFW (New York Fashion Week) backstage, has been styling hair for the runway since 2018 in New York. This season, she will be key lead hairstylist backstage for Milan and Paris Fashion Weeks.

For more, visit artistexsalon.com.