From here to infinity with Yayoi Kusama

Japanese nonagenarian Yayoi Kusama is having the kind of career moment that most younger people only dream about. The artist who gave us infinity rooms, pumpkins, polka dots and polka-dotted pumpkins is everywhere. Her works grace the new Long Island Rail Road Terminal. She’s embarked on her second collaboration with Louis Vuitton, which has boutiques in The Westchester in White Plains and The Saks Shops Greenwich. (The Louis Vuitton x Yayoi Kusama Collection debuts next month.) And she’s the subject of a new coffee-table book out from Thames & Hudson Feb. 7.

Published in collaboration with M+ museum, Hong Kong, to accompany an exhibit on view there through May 14, “Yayoi Kusama: From 1945 to Now” includes selections from her previously unpublished artist writings; her correspondence with Georgia O’Keeffe; an interview with critic and curator Yoshie Yoshida; a roundtable discussion from leading authorities in the field; curatorial essays on different aspects of her practice; and a detailed visual chronology of Kusama’s life.

Not bad for a woman who, living in New York at mid century where she was part of the happening scene, used to despair of her voice ever being heard.

Now that voice is dotted in bright colors.