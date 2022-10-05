Fordham Real Estate Institute considers climate change’s effect on the market

As climate change reshapes the landscape and our lifestyles, the real estate industry is facing difficult questions about adaptive reuse and building for a sustainable tomorrow. The Fordham Real Estate Institute (REI) will host “a panel of industry experts to examine the state of real estate and share insights to help industry professionals prepare for future sustainability on Thursday, Oct. 6 from 9 to 11 a.m. at Fordham University’s Lincoln Center campus.

“Sustaining the Future of Real Estate: Sticks, Bricks and Capital” will include two hour-long panel discussions. The first panel, “Sustainable Design, Architecture and Construction,” will cover LEED and WELL certifications, emission laws and regulations and sustainability standards for construction design, methods and materials. The panel will be moderated by Serge Reda, chair of the REI Curriculum Committee and director of Development and Construction at Cedar Realty Trust.

The second panel, “Sustainable Lending and Investing,” will include perspectives on how capital sources are thinking about sustainability, obtaining funding for sustainable projects and other solutions investors are implementing. The panel will be moderated by Melissa Reagen, managing director and portfolio manager at Nuveen LLC.

The event will be held in-person at 113 W. 60th St. in Manhattan, 12th floor, and also presented virtually and livestreamed. The in-person event will include a networking breakfast at 8:30 a.m., with the presentation at 9 a.m. The registration cost is $35 and includes continuing education credits.

