For Connecticut, New York and the nation, yoga is tops

Who says the United States is not a Zen country?

A new study reveals the most Googled fitness classes in each state, with yoga taking the top spot as the most popular fitness class in 16 states.

The research, conducted by Fitness Volt, an online resource for strength sports, analyzed Google trends data to discover the most Googled fitness classes in each state over the past year.

Yoga is especially favored in the Northeast, as states such as New York, Connecticut, and Massachusetts all search for yoga more than any other fitness class. But the love of yoga transcends region. Fitness buffs in Arkansas, California and Illinois also searched for yoga more than any other discipline.

The second most Googled fitness class across the country is Pilates, which has become quite controversial of late. Pilates has surged in popularity over recent years and currently receives 9,000 average searches a month across the country for the phrase “Pilates classes.” Pilates is the most Googled fitness class in 11 states, including Florida, Oklahoma and Washington.

The research revealed that Zumba ranks closely behind Pilates as the country’s third most popular fitness class. Ten states search for Zumba classes more than any other fitness class, with the popular dance workout also receiving 12,000 average monthly searches for the term “Zumba classes.” They are particularly popular across the West, as states such as Colorado, Idaho and Wyoming all search for Zumba the most. But Alabama and Kansas love Zumba, too.

BodyPump follows as the fourth most Googled fitness class across the country, with a total of six states searching for it more than any other fitness class. BodyPump is a fast-paced, barbell-based workout specifically intended to help people get toned, lean and fit. This workout class is most popular in the West, ranking No. 1 in states such as Nevada, Utah and New Mexico.

The fifth most popular fitness class across the country is boxing. Four states search for boxing classes more than any other fitness class, with the term “boxing classes” receiving a huge 20,000 average monthly searches across the country. Boxing is also especially popular across the Southeast, as states such as North Carolina and Georgia all search for boxing classes the most.

Three states – Michigan, Missouri and South Carolina – search for aerobics classes more than any other class, making it the sixth most Googled fitness class across the country.

Added a spokesperson for Fitness Volt: “The popularity of fitness classes first became apparent in the 1970s, and (they) are still as popular as they have ever been today, with people eager to reap the benefits of a workout in the form of organized group exercise.

“This data offers an interesting insight into which fitness classes are the most popular across the country, with the unmatched popularity of yoga showing no signs of slowing down.”

Why yoga? The ancient Indian discipline of held and flowing poses, or asanas, was originally designed to allow the body to remain seated for meditation, so it’s perfect for desk workers but also anyone whose job requires flexibility for physical activity. There are many iterations, one for every body type, state of health and personality. And while classes are great, fine tuning your practice and allowing you to commune with others, yoga can be done alone at home and on the road.

But perhaps most important, because it focuses on deep breathing (from the diaphragm) and is nonjudgmental – each person does a pose to the extent of that person’s ability – yoga is also an antidote for our age of anxiety.

