Film critic Marshall Fine exhibits photography in Ossining

Journalist, critic, author, filmmaker — and now photographer?

Ossining resident Marshall Fine will bring his first exhibit of photography to the gallery of the Ossining Public Library with the show “Natural & Unnatural,” opening Monday, Jan. 2.

“I have taken pictures since childhood and even had newspaper jobs where I took my own photographs for the stories I was writing,” said Fine, whose contributions included articles for Westfair’s former publication WAG. “My artistic medium for most of my life was words, as a newspaper and magazine journalist, critic and author. But since I got my first iPhone in roughly 2014, I’ve been taking pictures to capture images that strike my eye in nature or my urban surroundings. I’ve lost track of the iPhone models I’ve owned since I got my first one in 2014.”

Fine is the author of three biographies – “Bloody Sam: The Life and Films of Sam Peckinpah” (1991); “Harvey Keitel: The Art of Darkness” (1998); and “Accidental Genius: How John Cassavetes Invented the American Independent Film” (2006). His documentary feature, “Robert Klein Still Can’t Stop His Leg,” had its debut at the 2016 South by Southwest Film Festival.

Fine spent 25 years as film critic and entertainment writer for Gannett Newspapers and another 10 as film/TV critic for Star magazine and for his website, Hollywood & Fine. His writing has appeared in the Los Angeles Times, New York Daily News, USA Today, Cigar Aficionado, Variety, Cosmopolitan, Sports Illustrated and Entertainment Weekly. He conducted Playboy interviews with Howard Stern and Tim Robbins.

The photographs, Fine said, “have what I think of as an accidental quality. When I leave my house, I never set out specifically to take pictures. But inevitably, I stumble upon a visual moment that inspires me to pull out my phone and try to capture the magic I’m seeing. Either I get it or I don’t. None of these photos have been manipulated in any way, beyond cropping.”

Fine may be a newbie to fine-art photography but his belief that photographs should remain unmanipulated is something he shares with the legendary Alfred Stieglitz, subject of Westfair collectibles columnist Katie Banser-Whittle’s Jan. 9 column for the Westchester and Fairfield County Business Journals.

“The other thing (my) photos share,” Fine added, “as per this show’s title, is the way they reflect the patterns of man and nature. My eye is drawn to symmetry — perhaps I’ve seen too many Wes Anderson films — and to the seemingly random patterns that nature creates.”

“Natural & Unnatural” runs through Jan. 30, with a reception at 1:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 7. Hours are 1 to 5 p.m. Sundays; 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Mondays and Thursdays; 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesdays; 1 p.m. to 9 p.m. Wednesdays; 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Fridays; and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays. The library is at 53 Croton Ave. For more, contact Fine at 914-843-3444 or marshallfine@gmail.com.