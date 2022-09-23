“Fall”ing for Yorktown

As we say “hello” to autumn, Yorktown has launched a fall marketing campaign designed to celebrate local events, dining and entertainment through the end of November.

Titled “Yorktown Has It All For Fall,” the multimedia campaign includes social-media videos that target various consumer groups and a vanity website that directs the public to the Destination Y site listing the businesses and events featured in the videos.

“We’re looking to promote all of the events and make Yorktown a destination for the fall,” Councilman Sergio Esposito said in a statement.

The campaign will focus on families with young children, food aficionados and young professionals. Local restaurants are participating by creating special dishes and cocktails. For instance, the Game Day Grille will offer pumpkin martinis and Oktoberfest beers, among other autumnal treats.

“We’re using it essentially to stretch our arms and reach out to local communities that border Yorktown so that they understand what we’re doing,” Councilwoman Luciana Haughwout added. “We go to the Katonah Fire Department’s fairs, and we want to make sure that they know we want to welcome them here.”

Created by the Briarcliff Manor firm Thompson & Bender, the campaign builds on the holiday shop-local initiative that Yorktown ran in late November and December. “Yorktown: Your Home Base for the Holidays” was a multiplatform promotion that celebrated local shopping, dining and entertainment.

“This is the next chapter of our Destination Y campaign highlighting all that Yorktown has to offer– from our local events to small businesses and the new Harry Potter attraction,” Supervisor Matt Slater said. “ ‘Yorktown has it all for fall,’ and this is the place people from the Hudson Valley should want to be.”