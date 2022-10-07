Dog days come to Bedford Police Department

Meet Maverick – not the Tom Cruise character from the “Top Gun” movies but the newest member of the Bedford Police Department.

The yellow Labrador-Golden Retriever mix, and future member of BluePath Service Dogs, is being nurtured by the department, with four officers serving as lead puppy raisers – Andrew Klein, Zach Leone, Mark Montanaro and Joe Sagliano. At roughly 18 months old, he’ll return to BluePath in Hopewell Junction to begin formal training to become an autism service dog for a family in need.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, one out of every 44 children born today will develop an autism spectrum disorder. It is the fastest growing developmental disability in the United States. BluePath places service dogs with children with autism, helping to ameliorate dangerous wandering behaviors. Beyond unparalleled safety, BluePath dogs reduce stress in transitions, facilitate connection and often become a child’s best friend. But the dogs also have a beneficial effect on their handlers.

“The department is committed to promoting the overall health and wellness of our officers,” Bedford Police Chief Melvin Padilla said in a statement. “Raising Maverick is a unique approach to reducing job-related stress while also offering us new ways to connect with local residents and give back to our community.”