‘Coffee for the community’: It’s Pamplemousse

Pamplemousse – has there ever been a more delicious word to say? – is French for “grapefruit.” It’s also the name of the mixed-breed shelter dog adopted by the owners of White Plains’ newest café, one with a twist.

The Pamplemousse Project, which donates all profits to charity, offers ethically-sourced coffee and hand-crafted drinks prepared by trained baristas, as well as a full complement of other hot and cold drinks. Pastries and baked goods from a variety of local bakeries are served fresh daily. There’s also a sweet shop, with a large selection of gourmet chocolate truffles and specialty chocolate and a bulk candy wall featuring more than 50 types of candy. The café interior was designed using natural and sustainable materials, including counters made from recycled sorghum stalks, lighting fixtures fashioned out of corrugated cardboard and tables, paneling and shelving built with reclaimed lumber sourced from old buildings throughout New York City.

The mission of The Pamplemousse Project is to be “Coffee for the Community.” The café serves as a focal point for the community, both as a meeting place and as a resource for community organizations, including the White Plains public schools and the White Plains Youth Bureau. Moreover, The Pamplemousse Project supports nonprofits that serve White Plains and greater Westchester County. Organizations can apply for grants on The Pamplemousse Project’s website. A Customer Advisory Board will help provide direction and guidance on awarding grants.

The project sees its moniker and its namesake dog as a metaphor for the mission of the café. Just like the dog, the Pamplemousse community is diverse but also faces many challenges. The project’s goal is to work to overcome these challenges and bring joy to the community.

The Pamplemousse Project, 124 Mamaroneck Ave, is open 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily.