About 35% of Americans suffer from insomnia, which in turn can lead to a variety of mental and physical issues. Now the sleep experts at Bestmattress-brand have analyzed multiple scientific studies that have been medically reviewed and found three fruits that aren’t just good for improving your health but also for improving your quality of sleep:

Tart cherries (Montmorency cherries), or tart cherry juice – One study showed that consuming two one-cup portions of tart cherry juice daily resulted in the ability to fall asleep faster, more overall sleep time and significantly less awakenings. The same effects have been reported in other tests as well.

The benefits mentioned in these studies may come from the fact that tart cherries have higher concentrations of melatonin, which is a hormone that regulates circadian rhythm (the natural, internal process that governs the sleep–wake cycle) and promotes healthy sleep. Tart cherry juice also increases the bioavailability of tryptophan, which has been found to decrease the time taken to fall asleep. The enzymes within the cherries keep the tryptophan in the body longer so you not only fall asleep quicker but stay asleep longer.

It’s important to note that tart cherry juice can contain added sugar. When too much sugar is incorporated into a diet, it can be harmful, so it’s recommended to choose no added sugar options if available. Meanwhile, the pure fruit is full of antioxidants, vitamins and fiber so it can offer many other health benefits such as reducing muscle soreness and inflammation, improving brain function and strengthening the immune system.

For optimal effect, consume the fruit or juice daily in the morning and one to two hours before bedtime.

Kiwifruit is well known for its significant number of nutrients and antioxidants as well as high levels of fiber, folate and potassium. However beyond just the health values, kiwis have been said to have sleep inducing qualities, allowing those who eat them before bed to fall asleep faster and stay asleep longer. It’s been hypothesized that the high antioxidant capacity and serotonin and folate content of kiwifruit may contribute to the observed sleep benefits of its consumption.

Serotonin is also one of the key chemicals that is found in high doses in kiwis. It is an end product of L-tryptophan metabolism, which is related to rapid eye movement (REM) sleep and low levels may cause insomnia. Folate deficiencies can also lead to symptoms of insomnia and fatigue, thus the levels of folate in kiwis could improve sleep quality for those who suffer with sleep conditions. It’s also been suggested that the anti-inflammatory antioxidants in kiwis, such as vitamin C and carotenoids, may be partly responsible for their sleep-promoting effects as well.

The research in this study shows that when kiwi is consumed over a period of four weeks, it can improve sleep onset, duration and efficiency. Although more research is required, the current studies suggest that eating one to two kiwis an hour before bed may help people to fall asleep faster and stay asleep longer.

Along with being a good source of magnesium, vitamin B6 and protein, bananas are widely known for having a lot of potassium. The hormones serotonin and melatonin that are produced as a result of these nutrients are key to falling asleep faster and staying asleep longer.

Tryptophan, an important amino acid that can be found in bananas, has been shown to enhance the quality of sleep. Since tryptophan cannot be produced by the body, eating a banana helps to increase levels of the amino acid. Tryptophan helps the body produce serotonin, which in turn regulates melatonin, a hormone that induces sleep and regulates our circadian rhythm.

Bananas are also a good source of magnesium, which supports the body’s internal clock. Magnesium also affects the hypothalamus, a region of the brain that regulates the pituitary and adrenal glands. These glands enhance the stress hormones when magnesium levels are low. A banana can be the ideal food to help you relax before bed, because stress and worry are frequently linked to sleep issues including insomnia.

Given that bananas are among the top sources of potassium, it is important to note the health advantages of potassium. Low potassium levels make your muscles rigid, which leads to cramps and spasms, making it difficult to get a good night’s sleep. A banana’s additional potassium aids in successfully stopping and starting muscle contractions, reducing the likelihood that cramps and spasms may keep you awake.

As a Bestmattress-brand spokesperson noted: “With a growing number of people suffering from sleep- related medical issues, it’s important that people are aware of small lifestyle and diet changes that could potentially help them get the sleep that they need.

“These foods are not only delicious but can be incorporated easily into any diet for kids and adults, with studies and research proving that it’s not just quality of sleep that is enhanced but overall health as well.

“Diet can be an excellent tool in managing mental and physical health issues and it has been extensively documented by researchers and medical professionals, in many cases diet being proven to offer great natural remedies to health issues, including sleep. (However), it’s worth consulting your GP before making any drastic changes to your diet.”