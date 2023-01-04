Bringing new meaning to business casual

Entrepreneur Justin Baer was tired of wearing the “midtown Manhattan uniform” – that is, a long-sleeved dress shirt under his sweater. He found it bulky, uncomfortable and, eventually, the collar flopped down. Baer knew there was a better way and so he invented the dressy polo shirt – a high-quality polo shirt that is short-sleeved, but with a beautiful, stiff collar. You can wear it under a sweater, and even under a jacket, with a tie or by itself.

Since 2021 when Baer launched Collars & Co., he has made more than $13 million in sales. Clearly, there is a demand for dressy polo shirts, and that demand has created an entirely new category of clothing. Baer also appeared on TV’s “Shark Tank” and got a deal with entrepreneur Peter Jones and Mark Cuban, owner of the Dallas Mavericks. Indeed, Cuban wore his Collars & Co. shirt when he was recently interviewed on ABC’s “The View” and in the pages of GQ.

Manufactured mainly in Egypt and Pakistan, the shirts come in 80 different polo styles, with men’s sweaters and polos for women in the mix. Said Baer: “It was a side hustle that blew up.” Men, get ready to get comfortable.

For more, click here. https://collarsandco.com

