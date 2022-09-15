Boost your palate with Boost Bowls

Boost Bowls, offering fresh fruits and salads in an artist-designed atmosphere in Bethel and Newtown, is looking to franchise its business.

Tatiana and Val Mehmeti, the couple behind the bowls, want to make them a player in the hot sectors of health and wellness and quick serve restaurants as well as the burgeoning $720 million acai berry industry, predicted to reach $1 billion in the next five years. Initially, Boost Bowls opened its doors to fill a gap – a feel-good place serving fresh ingredients in unique blends to everyone from kids after school to seniors on a shopping break. “Our vision was to create an inclusive brand with a youthful vibe appealing to a young-at-heart clientele without excluding mom and dad or their moms and dads,” the couple said in a statement.

The result, now the brand, is a vibrant space with a youthful vibe complete with bold artist-designed murals, dramatic lighting and an acai-powered menu. The brand enters the competitive world of franchising as a “genuine turnkey” concept, complete with a low-entry cost. According to the Mehmetis, Boost Bowls ideal franchisee is an entrepreneurial spirit, motivated by success and the drive and passion to grow.

Boost Bowls owners are committed to ensuring the success of franchisees, working directly with them along with a team of experienced franchise pros with their own set of skills. The team works with franchisees to help select the optimum location, ensure training, marketing, coaching and lend continuing support. “Together, our goal is to help every one of our freshmen owners not only succeed but thrive and grow,” the Mehmetis said. “It’s a team effort.”

Boost Bowls is at 16 PT Barnum Square in Bethel and 6 Queen St. in Newtown. For more, click here.