Bold and beautiful designs in ’23

Forget the neutrals and the minimalistic: In 2023, the watchwords in home design are “bold” and “personality.”

So said Chady Tawil, CEO of handcrafted mosaic company Mozaico, who reflected on the four biggest interior design trends that will affect wall and floor decorations this year – and beyond. These include vibrant kitchens; deep hues in keeping with the Pantone Color of the Year, Viva Magenta; jewel-box laundry rooms or areas that put some fun in the chore; and colorful mosaics/textured tiles.

“Overall,” Tawil added, “it’s clear that the customers are slowly distancing themselves from a ‘greige’ color palette while reconsidering their home spaces….”