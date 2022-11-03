Bedford 2030 says ‘Leave leaves alone!’

As we move through prime leaf-peeping season, Bedford 2030, which seeks to reduce greenhouse gas emissions in Bedford by 80% by 2030 and to preserve the town’s natural resources, is out with a newsletter that offers advice on transitioning away from gas blowers. You can use an electric blower, less powerful but more environmentally friendly. Or you can simply leave leaves alone, using them as protection around plant, shrub and tree roots; as cover for perennial beds; as mulch and fertilizer for lawns; as habitat for woodland creatures; and as compost for next year.

