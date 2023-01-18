New beauty products made in Italy

Beauty Made in Italy is a program of the Italian Trade Agency, a division of the Italian government, to promote the awareness, availability and excellence of Italian beauty brands and products to the U.S. market and consumer. Recently, Beauty Made in Italy called our attention to some new products designed to whet your appetite for Valentine’s Day – and dare we even whisper it? – spring:

Perlier’s Miele Di Ciliegio is a body cream created from honey made by bees that feed off cherry blossoms for a rich, smooth texture. $41. perlier.com.



MIA Cosmetic’s Stalky Lipsticks are ultra-matte stylus lipsticks in 12 shades, ranging from peach to red, for a buttery feel and the ultimate in lasting impressions. $14 each. miacosmetics.us.com.

Venezia 1920’s Divine blends rose and marine heart notes, with warm bottom tones of amber and vanilla and floral top notes of bergamot, ylang ylang and mandarin, in a handcrafted ruby glass bottle. $265. venezia1920.com.



Mondial 1908’s Gentlemen’s Barber “Cuir Zeste” Eau de Parfum is inspired by the contemporary and vibrant energy of Mondial’s luxury grooming barbershop and concept store on the River Arno in Florence. It’s an aromatic fougère (a grassy, woody classification of fragrance) with notes of citrus, grapefruit and bergamot— bound to spark some romance. $120. mondial1908.us.