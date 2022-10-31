BCW’s headhunter campaign now starring at The Picture House

The BCW’s new workforce attraction campaign featuring Westchester County’s ultimate Headhunter, Washington Irving’s legendary Headless Horseman, has added a new partner – The Picture House Regional Film Center. Audiences at the nonprofit’s theaters in Pelham and Bronxville are seeing messages about the campaign before movies begin.

Visitors to The Picture House come face-to-face with the campaign’s “silent spokesperson” adorning advertisements directing job seekers either to scan a QR code or to go directly to westchesterwantsyou.com, where the BCW will note their contact information and areas of employment interest and share with them a list of featured employers with career opportunities.

The innovative headhunting campaign was launched in September in partnership with Historic Hudson Valley and “The Great Jack O’Lantern Blaze” at Van Cortlandt Manor in Croton-on-Hudson, one of HHV’s properties. (Another is author Irving’s “little snuggery” of a home in Irvington.)

The campaign’s first group of featured employers are Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Maier Markey and Justic LLP, Cuddy & Feder LLP and Tompkins Excavating.

“We recognize our role as a cultural amenity that attracts visitors, new residents and talent to Westchester County,” Laura deBuys, The Picture House’s president and executive director, said in a statement. “Promoting a campaign that helps our neighbors identify the employees they need aligns with our efforts as a community-based organization.”

“Recruiting talent is our members’ single biggest challenge impeding business growth,” said Marsha Gordon, the BCW’s president and CEO. “Our executive committee heard the message loud and clear and identified talent recruitment as a critical new initiative that requires new ways of tackling this important issue.”

The BCW will regularly add more new businesses and career opportunities to the website. By capturing job seeker contact information, the BCW will keep interested candidates posted when new employment opportunities from BCW member companies become available.