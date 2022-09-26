BCW and HHV give new meaning to ‘headhunting’

With historically low unemployment levels across the nation, attracting workers to Westchester County has proven quite challenging for area businesses owners. Now two community organizations – The Business Council of Westchester and Historic Hudson Valley – have joined forces to wield the mythical power of Halloween and Washington Irving’s legendary Headless Horseman – the ultimate headhunter, so to speak – in a search for talent to fill thousands of open positions.

Using Historic Hudson Valley’s popular “Great Jack O’Lantern Blaze” as a test laboratory for launching this concept, The Business Council of Westchester – representing more than 1,000 members – has placed signage at the event grounds with the Horseman as a “silent spokesperson” to encourage would-be applicants to scan a special QR code or go directly to a new web portal. Once on the website, visitors can explore open positions with some of the area’s most prestigious companies, who agreed to help pilot the program in what will eventually become an ongoing talent attraction and cultivation initiative.

Participants include Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Maier Markey and Justic LLP, Cuddy & Feder LLP and Tompkins Excavating, with more companies being added over the coming months.

“Attracting talent is a major concern for Westchester business owners, because we are competing with companies in New York City, New Jersey and Connecticut who are all vying for attention within the same talent pool,” said Marsha Gordon, Ph.D., CEO of The Business Council. “Yet when we thought internally about exploring new, powerful lead generation sources, the Blaze immediately came to mind as a unique opportunity to reach more than 125,000 visitors from within that same 150-mile radius, with demographics similar to our target audience. So we quickly seized upon the moment and went from idea to execution within 48 hours to capture the Blaze’s short event window from mid-September to late November.

“We couldn’t have moved so quickly without Historic Hudson Valley believing in the concept and the importance of what a partnership between business and nonprofit leadership could yield for the betterment of the area economy.”

“Beyond the historical, educational and entertainment value we provide to the community, we are equally an economic engine for the region,” said Historic Hudson Valley President Waddell Stillman, “so to partner with a prominent business organization on something as important as attracting talent and utilizing the Blaze in such a unique and exciting way is truly an honor and we are thrilled to be part of this effort.”

For more on The Great Jack O’Lantern Blaze, visit pumpkinblaze.org.