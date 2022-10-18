Barrett Bookstore to host Paul Newman memoir talk at Westport Country Playhouse

On Nov. 20 at Westport Country Playhouse, Darien’s Barrett Bookstore will present a discussion on “Paul Newman: The Extraordinary Life of an Ordinary Man,” a memoir by the late Oscar-winning actor, philanthropist and Westport resident that’s being published Tuesday, Oct. 18.

“An Afternoon with Melissa Newman,” will feature a conversation between Melissa, a ceramic artist and daughter of the late actor and his widow, actress-philanthropist Joanne Woodward — and Anne Keefe, who served as playhouse co-artistic director with Woodward. An audience Q & A will follow.

In “The Extraordinary Life of an Ordinary Man” (Penguin Random House), Newman writes of his traumatic childhood; his teenage insecurities; his early failures with women; his first marriage; his early rivals (Marlon Brando and James Dean); and his rise to stardom. He also reflects on his greatest roles; his philanthropy; the death of son Scott; his drinking; his innermost fears, passions and joys; and his strong desire for his daughters to know and understand the truth about their father. Perhaps the most moving material in the book centers on his relationship with Woodward – their love for each other, his dependence on her and the way she shaped him intellectually, emotionally and sexually.



Newman began the project in 1986 with his close friend, screenwriter Stewart Stern (“Rebel Without a Cause”; Newman and Woodward’s “Rachel, Rachel”). For five years, Stern compiled an oral history of the actor’s life, talking with Newman’s family, friends, those who worked closely with him and Newman himself. The additional voices that run throughout the book – childhood friends, Navy buddies, family members and film and theater collaborators such as Woodward, Tom Cruise, George Roy Hill and John Huston — add context to Newman’s story.

Tickets for the 3 p.m. event are $45 and include a copy of the book, which has an afterword by Newman and Woodward’s daughter Clea Newman Soderlund. Seating is reserved. For tickets, contact the Playhouse box office at (203) 227-4177 at westportplayhouse.org. Westport Country Playhouse is located at 25 Powers Court, off Route 1. For updates on Covid-19 health and safety protocols at the Playhouse, visit here.