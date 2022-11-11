Baribault Jewelers salutes veterans in a sparkling way

To honor all heroes in uniform on their wedding day, Baribault Jewelers in Glastonbury is discounting the diamond of their dreams. The fourth annual Veterans Day offer for active and retired members of the armed forces – as well as first responders, including police officers, firefighters and emergency medical technicians – provides 15% off engagement and wedding bands throughout November. For added savings, Baribault’s primary diamond provider, Tacori, is also offering 15% off its settings. Lastly, the family-owned company has custom-designed a purple cord bracelet in its popular The Power to B collection that benefits the Purple Heart Foundation.

Baribault Jewelers has a personal connection to the military and law enforcement. “Both grandfathers, Lewis Baribault Sr. and Raymond Wezowicz, served in the United States Army and my daughter Christina’s husband, Daniel Ortiz, is a Hartford police officer,” Lewis Baribault, Jr., owner of Baribault Jewelers, said in a statement. “We are grateful to those who fought for our country’s freedom and continue to protect our safety.”

Baribault added that couples can save even more during the Tacori Tax Free Event from Nov. 17 through 19, offering 0% financing and featuring new Tacori designs.