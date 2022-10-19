Back to the ‘Farm” for chef René Xelo’s popular Salmon in White Wine dish

Recently, Westfair wrote about Hotel Nyack rebranding its restaurant, Farm. Chef René Xelo graciously sent us this recipe for one of his most popular dishes for you to try at home:
Ingredients:
8 ounces fresh salmon
2 ounces white wine
4 tablespoons butter
1 cup locally grown heirloom cherry tomatoes
Half-cup green olives, pitted
1 ounce capers
Salt and pepper to taste
Directions:
For the white wine sauce:
Put 2 ounces of white wine and 2 tablespoons of butter in a small saucepan and bring to a slow simmer.
Add capers, green olives and tomatoes and reduce heat to low.
Sauce is ready when tomatoes are soft.
For the salmon:
Heat a frying pan with approximately 2 tablespoons of butter.
Place the salmon in the pan when the pan is hot enough but be careful not to burn the butter.
Add salt and pepper.
Pan-sear the salmon on both sides for one minute per side.
Place the pan with the salmon in the oven and bake at 450 degrees for 8 to 10 minutes.
When the salmon is done, plate and top with white wine sauce. Serves two.
