At Sandals, all you need is love

(Editor’s note: Westfair senior beauty and luxury travel writer Debbi K. Kickham files this report from Sandals, the resort group that has become a kind of home away from home for her: )

I love Sandals. I’ve been to so many Sandals resorts around the Caribbean, including my recent trip to Emerald Bay in Exuma in The Bahamas. I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again: Once you travel to an all-inclusive luxury resort, you’ll never want to go back to a mere hotel stay, where you are usually nickel-and-dimed for everything. Sandals resorts include all of your alcohol and spirits, as well as all of your meals and even great snacks that you’ll find at their venues, like the adorable Café de Paris. (There’s a Nutella crepe there with my name on it.) What I also love about Sandals is that it feeds my body and soul. There’s nothing quite like parking yourself in the quiet pool – where they don’t even make blender drinks, as they’re too noisy, and where your spirit will be lifted by the beautiful flora, greenery and talcum-powder beach that beckons beyond.

The only thing better than that the quiet pool? Well, how about the 90-minute Raindrop Dreams Massage using seven essential oils, a posh pampering to soothe your achin’ bacon? Factor in a private candlelight dinner on the beach, and you have romance redefined. I suggest making arrangements right now for your Sandals winter vacation. Hardcore winter will be here before you know it, and you’ll be yearning to leave the chilly Northeast for the karma of a Caribbean trip. www.Sandals.com

For more about my Wanderlust and Wellness travels, please follow me on Instagram at @DebbiKickham.