Assisted Living Services spotlights long-term planning

Connecticut has one of the highest costs for nursing home care in the nation. For those who want to enjoy living near family and friends as they age, Assisted Living Services Inc., based in Westport and Cheshire, encourages older adults to consider their options during October, which is Long-Term Planning Month.

“The ideal age to start planning for your golden years is in your 40s and 50s,” Mario D’Aquila, chief operating officer of the homecare agency, said in a statement. “Covering the costs of a comfortable living environment should be a key component of any retirement savings plan.”

Many are unaware that Medicare and most insurance plans do not cover the full cost of long-term nonmedical care and assistance for senior citizens and their daily activities.

According to a 2021 state of Connecticut report, the average rate of skilled/intermediate service combined is $166,400. Families can also research CT Partnership-approved long-term care insurance policies for those wanting to remain in the state. D’Aquila suggests starting with an online long-term care calculator from AARP or consulting a personal insurance agent to determine the best option and policy price.

“It is more economical, and most often preferred, to continue living at home,” D’Aquila added. “Planning for in-home care can start with a free home assessment from an agency such as ours that will suggest modifications to improve safety and independence, such as adding bathroom grab bars or widening doorways.”

In addition to physical equipment, there are countless electronic devices to monitor and assist with care in conjunction with support from compassionate caregivers. Caregiver duties include Activities of Daily Living and personal care services such as bathing, dressing, transferring, eating, toileting or shaving. Caregivers can provide care for up to four hours per day all the way up to 24-hour care. Homemaker services include laundry, meal preparation, household/light cleaning, personal care, one-on-one supervision and socialization/companionship.

Families can also be compensated for providing care themselves through the CT Adult Family Living/Foster Caregiver program that pays caregivers a tax-free stipend of more than $500 per week to those who serve as primary in-home caregivers to an elderly individual. ALS is a credentialed provider of the program, offering training and 24-hour support, as well as payment.

“Based on our 25 years of experience, we have created many solutions to mitigate the financial strain of aging in place,” D’Aquila said. “A little planning now can save a lot of money and stress in the future, while securing a happy retirement.”