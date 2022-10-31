ArtsWestchester’s tricky treat

Trick or treaters aren’t the only ones dressed up these days – and especially tonight when tiny goblins and witches roam the landscape. Artist Amanda Browder has installed a soaring, six-story fabric sculpture, “Metropolis Sunrise,” in Christo-like fashion on the façade of ArtsWestchester’s Arts Exchange headquarters in White Plains. The contemporary artwork commissioned by ArtsWestchester went up Saturday, Oct. 22, as the sun rose over the city.

“Sewing, pinning, laughing and telling stories are at the heart of ‘Metropolis Sunrise,’” Browder said in a statement about her collaboration with her sewing-day volunteers. “Together, as a collective, we spent time learning about each other and how creativity can be a bond that lasts a lifetime. Each piece of fabric, thread and stitch represents the connection that we developed while making this work as a community.”

“Metropolis Sunrise” was created with repurposed fabrics sourced from community members who also helped to cut, pin and sew together 10,000 square feet of fabric. In all, nearly 1,000 people helped to assemble the artwork, which is on display through November.

The penultimate month of the year is a big one for ArtsW as it presents its “Serious Fun at the Sneaker Gala” Saturday, Nov. 12, honoring White Plains Mayor Thomas Roach. Cocktails start at 6 p.m. at the Arts Exchange, 31 Mamaroneck Ave., followed at 7:30 by dinner next door at the former Applebee’s.

Cocktail party attire is requested with black tie and sneakers both intriguingly optional.

For more, email events@artswestchester.org or call 914-428-4220, ext. 326 or 328. – edited by Georgette Gouveia