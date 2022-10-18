Are business apps making you apoplectic?

As our workplaces become more digitized than ever, with hybrid or remote working taking off and the “digital nomad” becoming more common, new data reveals the common office apps that cause workers the most confusion and sap the most productivity.

Digital Adoption magazine digital-adoption.com used Google search data to analyze which digital work tools required the most support to understand and use. Taking a list of 35 phrases associated with support and pairing each one with the names of 275 of the most popular office apps (almost 10,000 search terms), the company concluded that these were the most challenging office apps to use – QuickBooks, with 68,320 monthly searches; Microsoft Excel (49,490); Shopify (44,720); Salesforce (39,420); Square (34,510); Microsoft OneDrive (26,140); Microsoft Teams (25,780); Zoom (24,300); WordPress (24,290); and DropBox (21,730).

Added a Digital Adoption spokesperson: “These results show that as companies implement digital adoption strategies, it is vital that their employees are well supported to ensure that the approach is implemented effectively and brings clear benefits rather than confusion.”