Anti-aging secrets of a princess

Having turned 41 on Monday, Jan. 9, Catherine, Princess of Wales, is apparently taking a less-is-more approach to makeup. But that doesn’t mean she’s neglecting her skincare routine. The princess is said to be a fan of the brand Biotulin Supreme skin gel ($64.99), which has been dubbed a natural alternative to Botox.

Produced in Germany, Biotulin is designed to smooth and tighten the skin with a plant-based formula whose ingredients include spilanthol, a natural local anesthetic obtained from the plant Acmella Oleracea (paracress). It reduces muscle contractions, causing facial features to relax. Minor wrinkles, especially around the eyes and between the eyebrows, disappear for up to nine hours, making it handy for events.

The princess reportedly also enjoys bee venom facials and sculpting facials by skin expert Nichola Joss. The sculpting technique targets sagging muscles with a lymphatic massage, making skin appear more contoured.