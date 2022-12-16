Angry Orchard presents three holiday ciders

For a limited time, Walden, New York-based Angry Orchard will ship its Holiday Cider Bundle directly to doorsteps across the country. The bundle, which includes three 750mL bottles of hard cider, is now available for $75 (plus taxes, fees and shipping costs) through the end of the year on VinoShipper. The bundle features Albany Post, Dear Brittany and Fruits from Flowers, three distinct ciders with varying flavor profiles:

Albany Post – This is Angry Orchard’s first 100% estate-made cider. With 7% ABV (Alcohol By Volume), this semi-sweet cider offers notes of raw honey and fresh apples, pairing well with spicy Korean ribs or a warm cinnamon bun.

Dear Brittany – Inspired by coastal France, this cider was made using traditional methods and wild yeast to maintain its natural sweetness. The orangey, fresh-apple taste of this cider is accompanied by a hint of cidery funk, making it perfect for a place at the dinner table. With 7.5% ABV, Dear Brittany has an aroma of wildflower honey as well, reminding you of the sweet smells of summer.

Fruits from Flowers : An ode to New York state’s fruits, this blend of apples and tart cherries is bottled before the fermentation process is completed, giving it small bubbles and a robust flavor profile. Fruits from Flowers circulates aromatics of fresh apples and cherries with subtle notes of cranberry and baking spices. With 7.4% ABV, this cider can complement a dish like New York strip steak with caramelized onions and a cherry demi-glaze.

Besides the holiday cider bundle, Angry Orchard’s Pommeau is also available as a single 375mL bottle via VinoShipper. Aged in French oak for three years, the Pommeau of Walden (24% ABV) is made with traditional French bittersweet apples, resulting in an apple wine with aromas of black cherry, almond and chocolate. It pairs well with melon and blue cheese for an after-dinner course.