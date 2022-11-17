Andrea Bocelli comes to Bridgeport for the first time

Tickets are available for Andrea Bocelli’s first-ever concert in Bridgeport – 8 p.m. Dec. 11 at Total Mortgage Arena. The concert, part of his U.S. tour, will feature son Matteo, daughter Virginia and songs from their new “A Family Christmas Album” (Decca/Capitol Records). The recording features an assortment of festive favorites from around the globe plus two new original songs. Each Bocelli gets a chance to shine on “A Family Christmas” in solo tracks, duets and trios.

Download / stream “A Family Christmas” here.