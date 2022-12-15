An app to get Northern Westchester moving more in 2023

With holiday feasts and New Year’s resolutions both looming, Northwell Health wants to help you keep fit.

Two of its facilities, Northern Westchester Hospital in Mount Kisco and Phelps Hospital in Tarrytown, have created Meet & Move, a free health and fitness app that connects users to activities in two dozen Northern Westchester communities. Over the past eight months, the app has listed more than 49,000 events, including yoga classes, volunteer opportunities, museum tours, nature walks and soccer clinics.

Two new features were recently added as a result of user requests – the ability to search for “free” and “family friendly” events. In 2023, the app will feature activities to motivate those who do little or no physical activity and a discussion group function to let users organize their own events.

So far, the app has more than 1,100 active users. Click here for a 30-second overview. For more, click here.