An ‘altruestic’ entrepreneur

During the pandemic, New Rochelle native Heather Dale noticed mothers like herself struggling to meet their obligations and decided to do something to put some joy back in their lives.

The result was Altruesm, an online boutique of mostly hand-painted clothing and accessories, ranging from jackets to purses and hoodies, that enables purchasers to donate Hope Bags filled with toiletries and other goodies to women in need at partner shelters, mental health organizations and outreach programs.

As some of the products note, “Keep Calm and Woman On.”