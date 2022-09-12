Americares delivers aid to Pakistan

As flooding from record monsoons and melting glaciers worsens in Pakistan – affecting some 33 million people and killing more than 1,300, Stamford-based Americares has delivered urgently needed medicines and medical supplies to support volunteer medical teams operated by Sabawoon Welfare Foundation, a partner organization in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Province (KPK). Americares is also planning to support the rehabilitation of 20 health facilities in the hardest hit communities in KPK Province, install hand pumps in 12 communities that have lost access to clean water and deliver cooking sets, mats and tents to 500 families affected by the floods.

“The flooding across Pakistan has devastated communities and damaged nearly 900 health-care facilities, putting the health of millions at risk,” Adam Keehn, Americares’ director of complex emergencies said in a statement. “We expect to see an increase in water-borne diseases as well as Covid-19 infections as families are forced to evacuate and stay in temporary shelters. We are going to be working over the coming weeks and months to meet the health needs of survivors during this unprecedented crisis.”

Americares has been providing assistance to Pakistan since 1990, delivering medicine, medical supplies and relief items in response to emergencies.

Americares has professional relief workers ready to respond to disasters at a moment’s notice and stocks emergency medicine and supplies in warehouses in the United States, Europe and India that can be delivered quickly in times of crisis. Americares helps communities prepare for, respond to and recover from disasters; increases accessibility, availability, affordability and acceptability of medicine and medical supplies; improves and expands clinical services; and prevents disease and promotes good health.

The organization responds to more than 30 natural disasters and humanitarian crises worldwide each year, including the recent floods in Kentucky; establishes long-term recovery projects; and brings preparedness programs to communities vulnerable to disasters. Americares has provided more than $20 billion in aid to 164 countries, including the United States, since it was founded more than 40 years ago.

Donations to Americares Worldwide Disaster Relief Fund will support its response to the flooding in Pakistan. To donate, click here.

