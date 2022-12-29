All aboard NYBG’s ‘Holiday Train Show’ and ‘Glow,’ plus Bronx Zoo ‘Holiday Lights’

Looking for something to do with the kiddos and the fam during the holidays? The New York Botanical Garden’s “Holiday Train Show” is a 31-year-old tradition in which model trains zip through a display of more than 190 New York landmarks, each recreated from natural materials such as leaves, seeds, twigs, bark, acorns, cinnamon sticks and pine-cone scales.

As day turns to night on select dates, families and friends can start a new holiday tradition exploring the Botanical Garden’s illuminated landscape and enjoying food and more at “NYBG Glow,” the outdoor color-and-light experience that has expanded in its third season. The festivities run through Jan. 14. For more, visit nybg.org.

Meanwhile, the neighboring Bronx Zoo has more illumination in store. “Holiday Lights” is a fully outdoor experience. The six lantern trails have been expanded and reimagined with more than 70 new lanterns and 30 new species added for 2022, making for hundreds of wildlife lanterns and dozens of species to explore across an expansive area of the zoo. Each of the lantern trails depicts scenes from geographic regions and ecosystems around the world – North America, Latin America, Africa, Asia, the oceans and the Forest of Color, which features larger-than-life representations of some of the lesser known but impressively colorful animals and plants vital to life on Earth.

“ ‘Holiday Lights’ returned to the Bronx Zoo in 2019 and each year we have grown the event significantly,” said Jim Breheny, Bronx Zoo director. “Each year we add more animal lanterns and new experiences. ‘Holiday Lights’ is now bigger than ever and gives everyone an exciting new way to learn about wildlife while experiencing the spirit of the season.”

The event’s massive light shows are synchronized to seasonal music on the historic Astor Court. Additional trees and features have been added, making this the zoo’s biggest light show experience to date. Glowing animal-themed stilt walkers, train rides, Wildlife Theater shows, ice-carving demonstrations and seasonal treats, including s’mores and hot chocolate, complete a holiday outing for the whole family.

As part of the expanded experience, several special nights have been added to the lineup. Thursday and Friday, Dec. 29 and 30, will feature professional holiday carolers. Saturday, Dec. 31 (New Year’s Eve), will include a family-friendly New Year’s countdown; and the Schiff Family Great Hall will be transformed into a one-of-a-kind Illuminated Playground Jan. 6 through 8.

“Holiday Lights” will operate on select dates through Jan. 8. Date-specific tickets must be purchased in advance online. Visit the Know before You Go page for more.