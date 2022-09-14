Abuzz about Eleish Van Breems Home’s “Beehive” tent sale

Eleish Van Breems Home, the eponymous Scandinavian home furnishings and antiques brand, spreads its mantra of “bring good design to everyone” with its inaugural “Beehive” tent sale outside its Westport brick and mortar, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 17 and 18. (There’s a trade preview from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, Sept. 16.)

Look for Gustavian and mid-century Scandinavian furniture, rugs, accessories, books and more.

EVB Home is at 99 Franklin St. For more, call 203-635-8383 or visit evbantiques.com.