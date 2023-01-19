A touch of Caribbean warmth via Brooklyn

Brooklyn’s Kokomo has upgraded its space and menus to keep diners cozy all season long.

The Caribbean-style restaurant has winterized its outdoor patio and added 12 new electric heaters on the sidewalk to keep people toasty. The fall menu has been revamped to include warming dishes such as Hibiscus Sorrel Lamb Ribs, Griot Pork Belly Tacos and Sweet Plantain Hummus.

Meanwhile, the lineup of cocktails features the return of I’m in Love With the Koko, a rum-laced hot chocolate cocktail, and new items such as the Berry and Bright cocktail (Jefferson bourbon, crème de cassis, blackberries) and the Frost Island (Grey Goose Vodka, Mr. Black Cold Brew Coffee Liqueur and a Good Guice Flavored Rum cream).