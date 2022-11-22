A Thanksgiving tea treat

Recently, we heard from tea expert Ellen Easton, whose Ellen Easton Tea Travels blog is part of The Three Tomatoes website and newsletter for women of a certain vintage who feel invisible and are anything but. She has graciously agreed to let us reproduce her recipe for Pumpkin Tea Cake, sure to brighten any holiday party this season:

Pumpkin Tea Cake

Ingredients:

1 (15-ounce) can of solid-packed pumpkin purée (not pumpkin pie mix)

1 cup vegetable oil

4 extra-large eggs

2 cups granulated sugar

2 cups all-purpose flour, sifted

1 teaspoon baking soda

1 teaspoon baking powder

2 teaspoons ground cinnamon

½ teaspoon salt

1 teaspoon Nielsen Massey Madagascar Vanilla Extract or pure vanilla extract

1/4 cup walnuts, finely chopped (optional)

Directions:

Preheat oven to 350 degrees Fahrenheit. Spray bottom and sides of baking pan with Pam Baking Spray. Dust the same with Domino Light Brown Granulated sugar.

On a medium speed with an electric mixer, beat together pumpkin purée, vegetable oil, eggs and sugar. Set aside.

In a separate bowl, blend together flour, baking soda, baking powder, cinnamon, salt and vanilla extract until evenly and smoothly mixed together. Pour in the pumpkin batter and stir until thoroughly mixed. Pour mixture into prepared baking or Bundt pans. Sprinkle the top with additional ground cinnamon.

Bake for 30 to 40 minutes or until the center allows a toothpick to come out clean of batter. If nuts are desired, after 20 minutes of baking, remove cake from the oven and sprinkle the nuts on top. Place back in the oven and continue baking until done.

Remove from oven and allow to cool. Cut and serve either “as is” or with whipped-cream topping.

Spiced Whipped Cream (optional)

1 cup chilled heavy whipping cream,

1 tablespoon granulated sugar

1 teaspoon grated orange peel zest

½ teaspoon ground cinnamon

Directions:

In a chilled small bowl, beat whipping cream on a high speed of your electric or handheld mixer until soft peaks form. Add sugar, orange peel and cinnamon and continue beating until stiff peaks form.