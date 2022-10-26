A taste of the Caribbean for fall

We’ve put out a call to chefs in our area for some of their best recipes and Nadia Ramsey, executive chef at Méli-Mélo Catering in Greenwich, has graciously responded with this Caribbean-style pork dish that you can serve with basmati rice or scalloped potatoes:
Pork tenderloin glazed with guava/tequila sauce and salsa
Ingredients for the pork:
1 3-pound pork tenderloin
2 tablespoons butter or canola oil
2 tablespoons light soy sauce
4 cloves garlic, chopped
1 teaspoon cumin
1 teaspoon pepper
1 teaspoon salt
Directions:
Turn on the oven and set it to 350 degrees Fahrenheit.
Rub the pork with the cumin, pepper and salt.
In a large skillet, melt the butter or heat the oil and sear the pork on both sides.
Add the chopped garlic and the soy sauce for deglazing.
Place the pork on a baking dish and cook in the oven for 13 minutes. (Meat temperature should be 150 degrees.)
Remove the dish from the oven and let it rest for 5 minutes. (Meat temperature should be 155 degrees.)
Slice the pork thinly.
Ingredients for the glaze:
1 jar Goya guava jelly
4 ounces tequila
1 guava sliced
Directions:
Place the jelly in a small pot and heat it slowly.
In a small skillet, heat the tequila, flaming it to avoid a bitter taste.
Add the tequila to the guava. Mix well.
Pour the mixture over the sliced tenderloin.
Decorate with fresh, sliced guava.
Ingredients for the salsa:
1 cup pineapple, diced
1 cup mango, diced
1 bunch cilantro, diced
½ cup red onion, diced
4 to 5 ounces sweet chili sauce (preferably Trader Joe’s)
3 tablespoons hoisin sauce
In a bowl, mix all the ingredients and spoon onto the plated pork and rice/potatoes.
Serves 6.
