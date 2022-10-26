A taste of the Caribbean for fall

We’ve put out a call to chefs in our area for some of their best recipes and Nadia Ramsey, executive chef at Méli-Mélo Catering in Greenwich, has graciously responded with this Caribbean-style pork dish that you can serve with basmati rice or scalloped potatoes:

Pork tenderloin glazed with guava/tequila sauce and salsa

Ingredients for the pork:

1 3-pound pork tenderloin

2 tablespoons butter or canola oil

2 tablespoons light soy sauce

4 cloves garlic, chopped

1 teaspoon cumin

1 teaspoon pepper

1 teaspoon salt

Directions:

Turn on the oven and set it to 350 degrees Fahrenheit.

Rub the pork with the cumin, pepper and salt.

In a large skillet, melt the butter or heat the oil and sear the pork on both sides.

Add the chopped garlic and the soy sauce for deglazing.

Place the pork on a baking dish and cook in the oven for 13 minutes. (Meat temperature should be 150 degrees.)

Remove the dish from the oven and let it rest for 5 minutes. (Meat temperature should be 155 degrees.)

Slice the pork thinly.

Ingredients for the glaze:

1 jar Goya guava jelly

4 ounces tequila

1 guava sliced

Directions:

Place the jelly in a small pot and heat it slowly.

In a small skillet, heat the tequila, flaming it to avoid a bitter taste.

Add the tequila to the guava. Mix well.

Pour the mixture over the sliced tenderloin.

Decorate with fresh, sliced guava.

Ingredients for the salsa:

1 cup pineapple, diced

1 cup mango, diced

1 bunch cilantro, diced

½ cup red onion, diced

4 to 5 ounces sweet chili sauce (preferably Trader Joe’s)

3 tablespoons hoisin sauce

In a bowl, mix all the ingredients and spoon onto the plated pork and rice/potatoes.

Serves 6.