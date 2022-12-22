A surprising new winter collection from Tea Forté

Tea Forté, the Maynard, Massachusetts-based company, has written to let us know about its newest collection, “Winter Chalet,” which contains some unusual blends. Two herbals piqued our interest because they have an ingredient that’s usually loaded with caffeine. Belgian Mint blends dark chocolate and peppermint for a dessert infusion, while the new Chocolate Fondue layers strawberries and chocolate for a luscious finish, and ginger lemongrass balances citrus notes with spearmint and licorice.

These herbals are packaged in different size boxes ($38, $32 and $28) with a Mountain Oolong and a Sweet Orange Spice that contains cinnamon and cloves to get you in the holiday spirit.