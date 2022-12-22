A new take on holiday chestnuts

(Editor’s note: When it comes to the December holidays, everyone has their favorite foods, including beloved desserts. Here, however, tea expert and Westfair contributor Ellen Easton offers something different using a holiday staple, roasted chestnuts: )

Ingredients:

1/2 cup, plus 2 tablespoons unsalted butter, room temperature

1 cup Domino Light Brown Sugar or granulated sugar (plus extra sugar to prepare baking pan)

2 cups cake flour, sifted

2 teaspoons baking powder

1/2-cup milk, room temperature

1 teaspoon pure vanilla extract

1 tablespoon chestnut purée

4 large egg whites, room temperature

Ingredients for the ginger whipped cream

1 cup heavy whipping cream

1 tablespoon candied ginger

1 teaspoon pure vanilla extract

1 or 2 cups to taste, roasted chestnuts, peeled, for topping

Directions:

Preheat the oven to 350 degrees Fahrenheit. Position the oven rack in the middle of oven. Prepare a Bundt pan – you can also use two 9-inch cake pans or 2 or 3 6-inch teacake pans – by coating the bottom and sides of the pans with nonstick baking spray. (I use Pam baking spray.) Dust the bottom and sides with Domino Light Brown Sugar or granulated sugar until lightly coated.

Cream the butter in an electric mixer at medium speed. Add a small amount of sugar at a time and continue beating until creamy. Add the cake flour, baking powder, milk, vanilla extract and chestnut purée. Beat until smooth.

In a separate bowl, beat the egg whites until soft peaks form and cling to the bowl. Fold the egg-white meringue into the prepared batter mixture very carefully so as not to break the air in the eggs. Pour into the prepared pan/pans.

Bake for approximately 20 to 35 minutes or until a toothpick inserted in the center of the cake comes out clean. Remove from the oven and place on a wire rack to cool.

Prepare the ginger whipped cream. Place the heavy cream, ginger and extract into a mixing bowl. On a high-speed, whip until soft peaks form. Stop and scrape down the sides. (Do not over-whip or it will turn into butter.)

When the cake is cool, remove from the pan/pans. Top with the ginger whipped cream and garnish with the additional roasted chestnuts.